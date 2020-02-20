Question 27, Question 28
Strollers Theatre
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
7:30 pm on 2/20-21 and 2 pm, 2/22, Bartell Theatre. $20.
press release: Presented by Strollers Theatre
By Chay Yew
Directed by Jack Nee
This documentary theater piece recounts the history of Japanese Americans forcibly removed from the West Coast, and incarcerated in concentration camps across the United States. Using the interviews, transcripts and testimonials of Japanese American and non-Japanese American women, real stories from World War II and its aftermath are recalled, including the “loyalty questionnaire” of the play’s title.
General Admission: $20; Seniors/Students: $15; Strollers Member: $15
