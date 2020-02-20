Question 27, Question 28

Strollers Theatre

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

 7:30 pm on 2/20-21 and 2 pm, 2/22, Bartell Theatre. $20.

press release: Presented by Strollers Theatre

By Chay Yew

Directed by Jack Nee

This documentary theater piece recounts the history of Japanese Americans forcibly removed from the West Coast, and incarcerated in concentration camps across the United States. Using the interviews, transcripts and testimonials of Japanese American and non-Japanese American women, real stories from World War II and its aftermath are recalled, including the “loyalty questionnaire” of the play’s title.

General Admission: $20; Seniors/Students: $15; Strollers Member: $15

For more information on this event, visit the Strollers website.

Info

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
608-661-9696
