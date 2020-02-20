Question 27, Question 28

7:30 pm on 2/20-21 and 2 pm, 2/22, Bartell Theatre. $20.

press release: Presented by Strollers Theatre

By Chay Yew

Directed by Jack Nee

This documentary theater piece recounts the history of Japanese Americans forcibly removed from the West Coast, and incarcerated in concentration camps across the United States. Using the interviews, transcripts and testimonials of Japanese American and non-Japanese American women, real stories from World War II and its aftermath are recalled, including the “loyalty questionnaire” of the play’s title.

General Admission: $20; Seniors/Students: $15; Strollers Member: $15

