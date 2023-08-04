Quick Change

media release: USA | 1990 | 35mm | 88 min.

Director: Bill Murray, Howard Franklin

Cast: Bill Murray, Geena Davis, Randy Quaid

Disguised as a circus clown, Grimm (Murray) easily pulls off a daring midtown Manhattan bank heist with help from his girlfriend Phyllis (Davis) and pal Loomis (Quaid). The bank robbing cohorts find it more than slightly difficult, however, in making the short trip to JFK Airport for a getaway flight, thanks to the most colorful assortment of NYC characters ever assembled for a movie. Contributing obstacles are Phil Hartman and Kathryn Grody as paranoid yuppies, Victor Argo and Stanley Tucci as goombah mobsters, Tony Shalhoub as a wacky cabbie, Philip Bosco as a dogmatic bluftoni driver, and, in a wonderful straight man performance, Jason Robards as Police Chief Rotzinger.

