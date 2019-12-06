press release: Director: Rowland Brown

Cast: Spencer Tracy, Marguerite Churchill, George Raft

Director Brown, rumored to have gangland connections of his own, depicts the punchy, compelling rise of Danny Raymond (Tracy) from truck driver to mob boss. Utilizing a strikingly modern, non-judgemental style, Brown’s feature debut was a box-office failure in its day, but is now being re-discovered as one of the very best Fox films of the pre-code era. “Stripped of psychology or sociological motivation, Brown’s gangsters become objects in motion, beyond morals or meanings” (Dave Kehr, Il Cinema Ritrovato 2019).

Fox: An Appreciation: On March 20, 2019, 20th Century Fox ceased to exist as the Walt Disney Co. completed its acquisition of what was once one of Hollywood’s six major studios. Although its catalogue stretches back more than 100 years, 20th Century Fox was officially formed in 1935 with the merging of two smaller studios, Fox Film Corporation and 20th Century Pictures. To commemorate this significant moment in cinema history, we have invited back Schawn Belston, executive vice president of Media and Library Services at Twentieth Century Fox, to present a special clip-filled history of the studio on November 8. Plus, screenings from the archive including a classic '40s melodrama (Leave Her to Heaven) and a double feature of pre-code gems from Fox Film Corporation (Quick Millions and Blood Money).