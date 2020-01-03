Quick & Painless, The Cuz, Scorched Waves

× Expand The band played few gigs before coming together for the Rockonsin competition.

press release: Quick and Painless is an up and coming alternative rock band hailing from Madison, Wisconsin. The band first began playing together in September of 2017 and has since gone on to become two time Rockonsin champions, released an E.P. and full length record and played shows everywhere from Summerfest to small warehouses. Combining the sounds of 70s rock, '80s new wave, '90s alternative and 2000s pop punk, Quick and Painless is sure to impress!

A rock band from Stevens Point made up of five teenagers. Rockonsin Finalist 2019 at Summerfest; UWSP College Radio Day Headliner 2019.

Art In is an independently owned and operated art space and venue with an attached pinball arcade and bar named Maria’s. Presently, Art In leases space to an additional taproom, The Parched Eagle