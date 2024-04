media release: 11:30am-12:00pm, Wednesday, May 8, 6291 McKee Road, Fitchburg

Please join the Fitchburg Chamber, City of Fitchburg, and Quicksave Games for their official Ribbon Cutting. They are the newest video game store right here in Fitchburg featuring slightly used and brand new games. They will even trade for your old games. Come celebrate these new local business owners and this great addition to Fitchburg.