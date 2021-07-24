press release: Bierock is proud to present live music from Madison’s own Quiet the Ruckus, performing as part of the Bierock Residency Series. The inaugural performance takes place on Saturday July 24, 2021 from 8 to 10 p.m. with follow-up gigs occurring on August 27 and September 24. Located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., Bierock is part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.

Quiet the Ruckus plays a blend of '90s alternative and folk seasoned with a dash of spice and sometimes a wry sense of humor. He tries to find songs that capture a moment in time.