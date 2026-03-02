Quieting Food Noise: How Protein + Fiber Help you Feel Satisfied

Hy-Vee Grocery - East 3801 East Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Is food on your mind all day? You’re not alone! Join your Hy-Vee Dietitian to learn what’s really behind food noise and how prioritizing protein and fiber can help you feel fuller, more satisfied, and reduce constant food thoughts between meals.

Free to attend! Bring a friend! Questions? Contact Hy-Vee Dietitian Ellen at 515-440-4940 or ellen.rippl@hy-vee.com.  

Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
