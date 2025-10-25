media release: Join Dragoncillo Puppet Troupe for its delightful and visually stunning performance of Quijóteres, an original, bi-lingual (Spanish and English) adaptation of Cervantes’ Don Quixote de la Mancha.

Quijóteres is a 45-minute play that interweaves language, literature, translation, and performance to engage children and adult audiences with Cervantes’s work in a fresh and accessible way. Following the performance, an informal discussion will allow audience members to interact with the troupe, exploring topics such as adaptation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and the cultural significance of Don Quijote in the 21st century.

This special event is co-sponsored by the Institute for Research in the Humanities, the Center for the Humanities, the Department of Spanish & Portuguese, and Interdisciplinary Theatre studies. It is made possible by generous funding from the Anonymous Fund of the College of Letters & Science.