Quilt & Artisan Show

press release: Rio Quilt and Artisan Show, Aug 11, 2018, 9 am - 3 pm, Rio High School, 411 Church St, Rio, WI 53960.  Quilts and work by a wide variety of artisans on display.  Presentations throughout the day, viewers’ choice awards, raffle quilt and silent auction.  Free “make and take” sewing project. Admission $5. Light lunch available 11 am – 1 pm. You may also purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win a beautiful quilt made by the Rio Quilt Guild.  Contact the library at 920-992-3206 or questions@riolibrary.org for further information.  Sponsored by the Rio Area Library Friends and Rio Quilt Guild.  All proceeds benefit the Rio Community Library. A member of the South Central Library System.

