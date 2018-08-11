Quilt & Artisan Show

press release: Rio Quilt and Artisan Show, Aug 11, 2018, 9 am - 3 pm, Rio High School, 411 Church St, Rio, WI 53960 . Quilts and work by a wide variety of artisans on display. Presentations throughout the day, viewers’ choice awards, raffle quilt and silent auction. Free “make and take” sewing project. Admission $5. Light lunch available 11 am – 1 pm. You may also purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win a beautiful quilt made by the Rio Quilt Guild. Contact the library at 920-992-3206 or questions@riolibrary.org for further information. Sponsored by the Rio Area Library Friends and Rio Quilt Guild. All proceeds benefit the Rio Community Library. A member of the South Central Library System.