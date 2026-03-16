Quilt, Craft & Jewelry Auction

media release: The Quilt, Craft and Jewelry Auction is the Wisconsin Abortion Fund's annual spring fundraiser, but this year---it's more than that. It's a collective declaration that we can meet this moment with generosity and shared purpose. Every item was donated by a Wisconsinite who understands that offering what you can is part of how we keep one another safe. Each and every bid is a gesture of solidarity, a way of sustaining the work that keeps abortion access alive in Wisconsin (including practical support such as childcare, travel costs, and lodging). We hope you find something here that you love!

Register to bid on donated items such as sterling jewelry, hand made quilts, and fine art made by Wisconsinites.

Our auction goes live on April 1 and ends on April 15. When it’s time: Text QCJ2026 to 76278 to bid on the item of your choice.

Remember, every bid is a gesture of solidarity, a way of sustaining the work that keeps abortion access alive in Wisconsin.

This year you can collect your auction items on Friday May 1st (6:00-8:30pm) at Bowl-A-Vard in Madison, Wisconsin! If you are unable to pick up your items at Bowl-A-Thon email us at wmfwisc@waf.org and we will arrange alternate pick up/drop off.