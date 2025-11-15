media release: Calling all quilts and the people who love them: find out more about your quilted treasure! Help us save the stories in the stitches by bringing your precious family heirlooms (or modern creations) to the Quilt Documentation Day, hosted at the Center for Design and Material Culture in collaboration with the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts.

Trained volunteers from the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts will tell you when and how your quilt was made, and give suggestions on proper care and storage. They will record the history of the quilt, create a detailed description, take a digital image, and archive this information in the Quilt Index, an online database where information about and images of your quilt can be accessed and studied for years to come.

During the documentation event, WMQFA volunteers will help you fill out a detailed form. You may already have some information about your quilt; please bring this along to the Quilt Documentation Day.