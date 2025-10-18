Quilt Exhibitions Bus Tour

media release: October 18, 2025, 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Cost: Free. Trip includes busing and all exhibit admission fees. Lunch is on your own.

Join us on Saturday, October 18 to visit four quilt & fiber exhibitions across southeastern Wisconsin! For this daylong adventure, coach buses will shuttle visitors between the Center for Design and Material Culture (Madison), the Textile Art Center (Madison), and the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts (Cedarburg). These venues will have unique quilt & fiber exhibitions on view.

Spots are limited and registration is required. Please carefully select your departure city (Cedarburg or Madison).

Madison departure:

8am: Meet at the Textile Art Center (1702 S Park St). Free parking is available.

8am-9am: visit TAC. On view: Statement Pieces: Quilts with Something to Say

9am sharp: bus departure

9:30am-11am: visit CDMC. On view: Find Your Quilt and Parallel Lines

11am sharp: bus departure

11:30-1pm: Lunch on your own, downtown Madison

1pm sharp: bus departure

3pm-4pm: visit WMQFA. On view: Rosemary Ollison: Know my heart

4pm sharp: bus departure

6pm: drop off at TAC