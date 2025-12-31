Quilter's Book Club
UW Nancy Nicholas Hall 1300 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Join us for a reading and discussion with local author Kathleen Ernst. Ernst’s popular Chloe Ellefson Mysteries series of adult novels features weaving, lacemaking, and quilting!
At this event, Ernst will read from Death On The Prairie and discuss quilts in her book and the role of historical research, textile artifacts, and cultural heritage in her writing process. Tea, coffee, and cookies will be served.
Info
UW Nancy Nicholas Hall 1300 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Books