Quilter's Book Club

UW Nancy Nicholas Hall 1300 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Join us for a reading and discussion with local author Kathleen Ernst. Ernst’s popular Chloe Ellefson Mysteries series of adult novels features weaving, lacemaking, and quilting!

At this event, Ernst will read from Death On The Prairie and discuss quilts in her book and the role of historical research, textile artifacts, and cultural heritage in her writing process. Tea, coffee, and cookies will be served.

