The Quilters

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Join us for a screening of the short documentary The Quilters (2024) followed by a panel discussion featuring director Jenifer McShane in conversation with Jennifer Bastian, the Thurber Park Artist-in-Residence. The conversation will be moderated by Marina Moskowitz, the curator of Parallel Lines, and Carlee Latimer, the Bubbler Program Administrator.

Doors open: 4:30pm

Screening begins: 5pm

Panel discussion: 5:45pm-6:45pm

This event is co-sponsored by the Nancy M. Bruce Center for Design and Material Culture, the Bubbler at Madison Public Library, and the Center for Visual Culture and Performance Studies.

