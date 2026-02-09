media release: Join us for a screening of the short documentary The Quilters (2024) followed by a panel discussion featuring director Jenifer McShane in conversation with Jennifer Bastian, the Thurber Park Artist-in-Residence. The conversation will be moderated by Marina Moskowitz, the curator of Parallel Lines, and Carlee Latimer, the Bubbler Program Administrator.

Doors open: 4:30pm

Screening begins: 5pm

Panel discussion: 5:45pm-6:45pm

This event is co-sponsored by the Nancy M. Bruce Center for Design and Material Culture, the Bubbler at Madison Public Library, and the Center for Visual Culture and Performance Studies.