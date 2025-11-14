media release: Please join us for the 2025 Ruth Ketterer Harris Lecture: Quilting as Citation: Witnessing Through Material with Sharbreon Plummer, Ph.D.

Michael Axelrod Collaborative Learning Hall (Room 2235), Nancy Nicholas Hall, 1300 Linden Drive, Madison

This event is free and open to the public, reservations are recommended

About the lecturer: Sharbreon Plummer, Ph.D., has spent the past fifteen years working at the intersections of nonprofit management, arts and culture, community engagement and project/program management. Her professional journey has prioritized cultivating resources and programs for communities of creators of the global majority, particularly those in the South, whose work advances freedom, liberation and social change. Her research and artistic practice have been shaped by her investigations into Black art history and cultural studies, craft and material studies, southern folkways and her lived experience as a native of South Louisiana.

As an artist and public scholar, Dr. Plummer has facilitated and presented work at/through institutions such as Project Row Houses, Princeton University, Rhode Island School of Design, Americans for the Arts, Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, among several others. A few of her creative projects include her internationally distributed zine Diasporic Threads: Black Women, Fibre and Textiles (2022) and curatorial projects such as Of Salt and Spirit: Black Quilters in the American South (2025), Stitching Abolition (2022) and Mirrored Migrations (2017). She has also been featured as an artist-in-residence at Rogers Art Loft (Las Vegas, NV) and Arquetopia (Oaxaca, MX). Dr. Plummer is a staff writer for Quiltfolk Magazine and a member of Art Hx, a collaborative research and engagement platform that centers artistic practice to explore the convergences of health,colonial legacies and practices of radical care. Her forthcoming publication, Stories in the Seams, is slated for release in 2026 by Chronicle Books.