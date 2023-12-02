media release: Learn how porcupine quills are utilized in Indigenous artwork. Quillwork has been practiced for hundreds of years prior to European arrival. Quillwork, like beadwork, is an expression of identity, creativity, and healing in indigenous communities. Class participants will hear a story about the porcupine quills, learn techniques to wrap the quills, and design one keychain.

Registration is required. Registration opens two weeks before the program (11/18/23).

Part of the Teejop and Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations series in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison. Visit madpl.org/teejopandbeyond for more info.