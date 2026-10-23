Quinn, Even a Worm reception
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Communication 1741 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: The Bird and the Worm Exhibit features art from two young local queer artists. Quinn’s art has a surrealist style, with a focus on birds. Even A Worm’s art is colorful, with a cartoonish style and a focus on drawing people. Both artists will have large original pieces for sale, as well as Even A Worm selling smaller originals and zines.
Info
Communication 1741 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Art Exhibits & Events