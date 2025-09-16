media release: Multi-Platinum recording artist QUINN XCII, announces his highly anticipated seventh studio album, LOOK! I’m Alive, due July 25 via AWAL.Leaning into a more mellow folk-pop sound, the project captures raw emotion, vibrant melodies, and the signature relatability that fans have embraced since day one.

Kicking off this new chapter, Quinn debuted the album’s first single, “Olive Tree,” May 2 — a reflective celebration of life’s quieter moments. Inspired by his recent roles as husband and father, LOOK! I’m Alive represents a personal and artistic evolution, both sonically and lyrically.

“This album is a product of a lot of self-reflection and gratitude that I needed now more than ever,” Quinn shares. “A gentle reminder that every moment is worth singing about.”

In tandem with the album news, Quinn also announces the ‘LOOK! I’m Alive Tour,’ produced by Live Nation. The 19-city tour includes a stop at The Sylvee in Madison on September 16, 2025.

Quinn XCII (pronounced Ninety-Two) has carved out a distinctive lane with his infectious blend of pop, alternative, and genre-bending storytelling—delivered with heart, humor, and unmistakable charm. To date, Quinn XCII has amassed over 4 billion global streams, earned multiple Platinum singles including “Straightjacket,” “Kings of Summer,” and “Love Me Less,” and Gold-certified hits such as “Stay Next To Me,” “Flare Guns,” “Another Day In Paradise,” “Stacy,” and “Always Been You.” He’s collaborated with a diverse range of artists, including Noah Kahan, AJR, Big Sean, Logic, Chelsea Cutler, Ashe, and more, further cementing his cross-genre appeal. Known for his high-energy live shows and magnetic connection with fans, Quinn has sold over 500,000 tickets as a headliner, sold out Red Rocks Amphitheatre three consecutive years, and performed at top-tier festivals including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, Electric Forest, and more.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning on Tuesday, May 13. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, May 16 at 10 am at https://www.quinnxciitour. com/.

Quinn XCII has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting the Surfrider Foundation and their dedication to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s ocean, waves, and beaches, for all people, through a powerful activist network.

VIP: The ‘LOOK! I’m Alive Tour’ will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, exclusive VIP Side-Stage seating (where available), Meet & Greet and photo op with Quinn XCII, invitation to the pre-show Q&A with Quinn XCII & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com!