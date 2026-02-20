Quizmaster Trivia

media release: 6:30 pm Tuesdays, Lake Louie Brewing.

Quizmaster is split into six rounds, five questions per round. Teams receive an answer sheet and pen (provided by the Quizmaster) at the start of the quiz.

Categories vary every single week, but the quiz ALWAYS features a picture round and two wager rounds, whereby teams must wager points on questions based on how confident they are of their answers.

Teams answer sheets are not graded until the end, essentially giving players an hour or so to fill out their entire score cards (this also helps with players that are late, as answers haven't been revealed yet).

All quizzes now feature the lightning round to end the night's game... 1 question, 10 answers but only 2 minutes to answer! This round is now found on the back side of all answer sheets!

No pre-registration is required. Just show up to a Quizmaster Venue (a little early if possible) and our Quizmaster will explain the rest! A donation for your host is requested.

Quizzes last no more than 2 hours, with most venues offering prizes for 1st place, 2nd place and the coveted "best team name" prize too!

We also specialize in hosting theme nights, like Harry Potter, Disney, Friends and other pop culture staples...