R. Chris Reeder

press release: Author of The Changeling’s Daughter (Fantasy) - Fourteen-year-old Brynn McAwber discovers a terrible truth about herself and her family and must undergo a perilous quest to another world, to save a friend and redeem her soul. Reeder lives in Madison, but grew up near the Pacific Northwest. He has lived and worked across the country and around the world; with careers ranging from a Shakespearean actor, to a singing activist, to his current vocation of stay-at-home father.