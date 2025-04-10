R. Louis Vadja

media release: Louis Vajda DMA Conducting Recital

Reflections of Home: Music of Identity and Belonging

Join us for a performance of works for chamber winds and choir that center the ideas of home, identity, and belonging. The performance is free to the public and will take place in Collins Recital Hall.

Program:

Asger Lund Christiansen - Octet Op. 34

Cristian Larios - in this house

Caroline Shaw/Fisher - and the swallow

Emil Hartmann - Serenade Op. 43

Event Page: https://louisvajda.weebly.com/ reflectionsofhome.html

Flute: Isla Coronado, Sydney Kostelac

Oboe: Tom Lacy, Amanda Givens

Bassoon: Presley Hansen, Tiffany Coolidge

Clarinet: Stephen Dubetz, Brian Jaap

Horn: Annabelle Melus, Luke Larson

Cello: Anton Wachmann

Bass: Alex Coller

Voice: Mary Brandstein, Emma Hatch, Monica Bertrand, Kuo-Chen Yu, Elijah Schuh, Emmit Thom, Eric Luebke, Sam Speer

Conductor: R. Louis Vajda