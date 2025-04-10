R. Louis Vadja
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Louis Vajda DMA Conducting Recital
Reflections of Home: Music of Identity and Belonging
Join us for a performance of works for chamber winds and choir that center the ideas of home, identity, and belonging. The performance is free to the public and will take place in Collins Recital Hall.
Program:
Asger Lund Christiansen - Octet Op. 34
Cristian Larios - in this house
Caroline Shaw/Fisher - and the swallow
Emil Hartmann - Serenade Op. 43
Event Page: https://louisvajda.weebly.com/
Flute: Isla Coronado, Sydney Kostelac
Oboe: Tom Lacy, Amanda Givens
Bassoon: Presley Hansen, Tiffany Coolidge
Clarinet: Stephen Dubetz, Brian Jaap
Horn: Annabelle Melus, Luke Larson
Cello: Anton Wachmann
Bass: Alex Coller
Voice: Mary Brandstein, Emma Hatch, Monica Bertrand, Kuo-Chen Yu, Elijah Schuh, Emmit Thom, Eric Luebke, Sam Speer
Conductor: R. Louis Vajda