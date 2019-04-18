r.r.campbell, M.A. Hinkle

press release: Meet Wisconsin authors r.r. campbell and M.A. Hinkle at a book event on April 18th at A Room of One’s Own Bookstore, 315 W Gorham Street, Madison, WI.

The event, slated to take place from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., will feature readings by the authors along with book signings and sales. The authors will also take questions from attendees about their past, current, and future releases.

r.r. campbell’s Imminent Dawn premiered as the number one new release in LGBT science fiction on Amazon and has been compared to Black Mirror and Game of Thrones. His debut novel, Accounting for It All, is under consideration in the fiction category of this year’s Bisexual Book Awards.

M.A. Hinkle’s novels include Death of a Bachelor and Diamond Heart. Both take place in Cherrywood Grove, a fictional town based on her experiences in central Wisconsin.

Born Ryan Campbell, r.r. campbell is an author, editor, and the founder of the Writescast Network, a podcast collective for writers, by writers. His work has been published with Five:2:One Magazine, Erotic Review, and National Journal Writing Month. He lives in Stoughton, Wisconsin.

M.A. Hinkle is an editor and the author of two books, Death of a Bachelor and Diamond Heart, both of which are published by NineStar Press.

For more about this event, you can visit rrcampbellwrites.com/events.