press release: Join friends and neighbors in recycling, reusing, repurposing, and reducing! The DMNA Social Justice Committee is coordinating our neighborhood's fourth annual "R" sale on Saturday, July 20. All are welcome! Stroll through the neighborhood, and find great bargains.

If you'd like to sell your items, please submit your name and home address to socialjustice@dmna.org. You will be included on a directory, and on St. Vinny's pick-up list following the sale.

Don't have enough items for a full sale, or won't be around on July 20? No problem! You can bring your priced items to Wingra School where they will be sold. All proceeds from those sales will benefit Community Shares of Wisconsin.