press release: Join PBS Wisconsin and MMoCA for a special free preview screening of the new film, Rabbett Before Horses.

Ojibwe artist Rabbett Before Horses Strickland first shared his extraordinary work with PBS Wisconsin viewers in the documentary Ma’iingan: Brother Wolf. The vivid dreams that inspire his paintings reflect both timeless origin tales and the new world to come, drawing on “a thousand years of story."

This new documentary, Rabbett Before Horses, with reflections from Ojibwe author Winona LaDuke and Madeline Island Museum director Steve Cotherman, highlights the work of this talented Wisconsin artist, musician, and theoretical mathematician, whose paintings reflect the culture of his community.

Rabbett Before Horses will also be shown on PBS Wisconsin on Tuesday, March 3 at 7 pm.