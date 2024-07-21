media release: Join Congregation Shaarei Shamayim and Jewish Social Services of Madison for a special presentation and discussion with Rabbi Julia Watts Belser, author of Loving Our Own Bones: Disability Wisdom and the Spiritual Subversiveness of Knowing Ourselves Whole. She offers powerful insights into disability, ableism, and Jewish texts. This program is sponsored by Congregation Shaarei Shamayim and Jewish Social Services and will be led by Shaarei Shamayim’s havurah, Nechamah: Living With Chronic Illness.

Julia Watts Belser is a rabbi, scholar, and spiritual teacher who works at the intersections of disability studies, queer feminist Jewish ethics, and environmental justice. She is a professor of Jewish Studies at Georgetown University, Senior Research Fellow at the Berkley Center for Religion, Peace, and World Affairs, and core faculty in Georgetown’s Disability Studies Program. A longtime advocate for disability and gender justice, she currently directs an initiative on Disability and Climate Change. Her latest book, Loving Our Own Bones: Disability Wisdom and the Spiritual Subversiveness of Knowing Ourselves Whole (Beacon Press, 2023), won a National Jewish Book Award. She’s a passionate wheelchair hiker, an avid gardener, and a lover of wild places.

To join this session, you must register with this Zoom link. Feel free to share this link with friends and members of your community.