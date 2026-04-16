media release: Rabbi Rami M. Shapiro is widely recognized as one of the most creative figures in contemporary American Judaism. A graduate of the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, he also holds a Ph.D. in religious studies from Union Graduate School. An award-winning poet, liturgist, and essayist, his prayers are included in worship services across the denominational spectrum of American congregations. For the previous several months, our Loving Kindness group has focused on his text, The Sacred Art of Loving Kindness: Preparing to Practice. Join us for this Q&A session with Rabbi Rami!