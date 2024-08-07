Rabeca, Bear in the Forest, Isaac Arms

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: ALL AGES, SOBER SPACE. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

Minneapolis’ Rabeca combines jam tunes and improvised music. Madison’s Bear in the Forest’s folk songs elaborate on topics like mental health, nature, war, death, loneliness, love, and heart-break, but always holds onto a sense of joy.

