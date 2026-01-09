Race Amity Discussion Roundtable

Are you interested in engaging in community conversations that create spaces for honest dialogue, listening, and community building across cultures? Please join one (or more) of our three-part series program on race amity. Attendance is free and refreshments/snacks will be served by our hosts.

These sessions are designed to promote openness among strangers, across cultures, religions, and party lines. It is equally valuable for extending an open attitude to our neighbors as well as the strangers we have yet to meet. Leave ready and inspired to make meaningful moments of connections with others.

EVERYONE IS WELCOME!

TOPIC: “Othering”

Monday, January 19 , 2026, 2-4 pm, Madison Community Montessori School, 8406 Ellington Way, Middleton, WI 53562

TOPIC: “I Don’t See Color”

Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 6-8 pm, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, Fleming Club - 2001 Taft St., Madison, WI 53713

TOPIC: “Conversational Intent VS. Impact”

Wednesday, March 18, 2026, 6-8 pm, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County, United Way Building - 2059 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI. 53704 (3 floor breakout room)

Sponsored by Race Amity Partners:

Riders 4 Race Amity, Copper to Gold and Thursday Race Amity Discussion, contact: maryleegleason@gmail.com