RSVP for Race, Community, and the Criminal Legal System

media release:Justified Anger: Courses is hosting an interactive, four-part workshop series this fall designed to educate the general public on mass incarceration and the criminal justice system in general.

Each lecture will be held at 633 W Badger Rd, Madison, WI 53713 OR via ZOOM on Tuesdays from 6pm - 8pm CST, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04. Registration may be individual or you may request to register as a group/organization.

We have all heard the numbers. With over two million prisoners, the U.S. incarcerates more people than any other country in the world. The U.S. prison population has quintupled since 1980. Although African Americans comprise ~12% of the U.S. population, they make up ~40% of the prison population. Wisconsin is widely known for incarcerating more African Americans per capita than any other state. Still, you ask yourself: is this something I should worry about? These people did the crime, they are doing the time, what's the problem? How is this affecting my community? Join us for one or all of these interactive workshop sessions where we will address some of these questions.

Register: https://secure.qgiv. com/for/ncfuld/event/ criminallegalsystemcourse/

Pricing: $150 for all 4 sessions, $50 for individual sessions.

Registration Deadline: Oct. 10