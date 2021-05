media release: Join Race Day Events for a much anticipated and long awaited official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce followed by an Open House as we celebrate our new building and office location in Fitchburg!

Schedule:

3:30 PM Arrival

3:45 PM Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

4:00 PM Open House

Open house includes free beverages and appetizers! We hope to see you there.

https://www.facebook.com/events/150581683594140/