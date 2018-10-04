Race for Research Happy Hour

press release: Join us in supporting UW Carbone Cancer Center's Race for Research on Thursday, October 4. The highest-quality research is occurring in our own backyard every day at the UW Carbone Cancer Center (UWCCC). Thousands of doctors, researchers and staff are working to eradicate this disease by exploring the relationships between cancer and the body to tailor treatments to individuals.

Not only will a portion of the evening's proceeds be donated to UW Carbone, you can catch our friends from ESPN Madison for In the Trenches LIVE.