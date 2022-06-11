media release:

June 11th: 6:30pm CT "Race, Inequality and Language In The Pursuit of Civil Leadership" with Dr. Ri’Cha ri Sancho. Register for this public event before June 11 at: Event Registration

Dr. Sancho is the director of Sancho Education Group, in which she specializes in promoting interactions in organizational spaces that are equitable and just for stakeholders. She holds a bachelor's in accounting, a master's in education, thesis 'Project-based learning in e-tech environments" and her PhD specialization was on Race, Inequality, and Language, with a dissertation focused on expanding the definition of Civil Leadership. She is a diversity curriculum designer and has provided training broadly, including to students in China and Africa. Dr. Sancho serves as a consultant and mentor for professionals seeking to improve skills necessary to bring cultural intelligence and diversity unification into fruition. For youth, Dr. Sancho focuses on developing customized community-education initiatives and training. She is also a course facilitator for the eCornell DEI certification with Cornell University, serving global and domestic business leaders.

This event is hosted by The Racial Healing-Justice-Unity Bahá'í-inspired Series