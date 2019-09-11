Race, Religion and Revisionism: Why the Middle Ages Matter Now

press release:

With public violence increasingly on display in our society, history too is under siege. This Humanities NOW panel asks where we stand, as scholars and as a community, on the issues of the Middle Ages and our contemporary politics. We will ask how the Middle Ages serve as a tool to justify attacks against vulnerable groups in the 21st century, and what our responsibilities are in the face of that trend. In order to truly reach the Madison community, we strongly encourage neighbors and interested people from all around the area to join us.

Panelists include Ahmed Abdelazim (Art History), Samuel England (Africa Cultural Studies), Martin Foys (English), Elizabeth Lapina (History), Brenda Plummer (History), and Jennifer Pruitt (Art History). The conversation will be moderated by Rabbi Laurie Zimmerman.