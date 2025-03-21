Rachael Griffin reception

media release: Taking Time

February 13 - May 4

reception 6-8 pm, March 21: https://www.facebook.com/events/1682155705715308/

Rachael Griffin is a painter and printmaker who uses food as a vehicle to examine human behavior and desire. Her work is deeply rooted in her interest in pleasure, excess, and the complexities of human nature. In the series of paintings in Taking Time, she explores the idea of slowing down and the totality of a moment in time.

These paintings offer gentle reminders to slow down and check in. Even if it’s a simple act, subtle shifts and mindful intentions have the power to lead to meaningful change over time.

Learn more about Rachael HERE.