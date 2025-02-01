Rachael Hunter reception

media release: Delta is proud to present our next Art Gallery installation! We will choose different artists from the community to highlight and showcase in our gallery space. Join us for the Artist Meet and Greet Presentation event and peruse the gallery all month!

Join us on Saturday, February 1, starting at 6 pm for Rachael Hunter's Art Show. Rachael will be in the taproom for a meet and greet and have art for sale. Custom-made coloring pages will be available at a special coloring-and-drawing station open to all guests!