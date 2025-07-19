Rachana Tiwari & Kalpana Rizal

media release: A special book launch event for Speak Up, a powerful new release advocating for safer spaces for children through awareness, prevention, and open dialogue. The event will feature a brief reading, insights into the inspiration behind the book, and a community discussion on collective responsibility in protecting children.

Saturday, July 19, 2025, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Broadway Business Center, 2800 Royal Avenue, Monona, Wi-57313

Authors Rachna Tiwar and, Kalpana Rizal, educators, parents, youth advocates, journalists, policymakers, and individuals committed to child safety and empowerment.

Speak Up is more than a book—it’s a movement to ensure every child feels safe, heard, and supported. The launch event creates a platform for honest conversations and meaningful action in schools, families, and communities.

This event is hosted by Timro Surakshya Hamro Kartabya, a Madison nonprofit community initiative against child sexual abuse.