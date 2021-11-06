Rachel Barton Pine with Suzuki Strings

× Expand Lisa-Marie Mazzucco Classical violinist Rachel Barton Pine.

press release: In celebration of their 30th anniversary, Suzuki Strings of Madison presents Rachel Barton Pine at Holy Wisdom Monastery.

“Striking and charismatic” (The New York Times), violinist Rachel Barton Pine is celebrated as a leading interpreter of great classic and contemporary works.

In this concert for the whole family, Rachel Barton Pine will perform an unaccompanied set and then a set with students from Suzuki Strings of Madison.

A reception will follow the concert.

Program (Unaccompanied Set)

Bach - Violin Sonata No. 1 in G minor, BWV 1001

Paganini - Caprice No. 24

Mark O’Connor - Caprice No. 1

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson - Louisiana Blues Strut (A Cakewalk)

Daniel Bernard Roumain - Hip Hop Dance No. 1

Coleridge-Taylor, Arranged by Maud Powell - Deep River, Op. 59, No. 10

Rachel Barton Pine - Introduction, Theme and Variations on "The Birthday Song"