ONLINE: Rachel Clausing

media release: Friday, November 20, 2020, 5:30 pm, Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall

No in-person attendance

Program

Sonata in E-flat major, Op. 70/2 Francois Devienne (1759-1803)

I. Allegro spiritoso

II. Adagio

III. Allegretto

Thomas Kasdorf, piano

Sonata in E-flat major, Op. 167 Camille Saint-Saens (1835-1921)

I. Allegretto

II. Allegro Animato

III. Lento

IV. Molto Allegro

Jack Zhu, piano

Three Pieces for solo clarinet Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971)

Originally from the Wausau, Wisconsin area, Rachel Clausing is now in her junior year at UW-Madison, studying to complete a Bachelor of Music degree in clarinet performance. This is her third year under the instruction of Alicia Lee and will be her first solo recital ever performed.

Due to the pandemic, attempts at performances in the spring and summer opportunities were cut short, but this winter she is excited to (virtually) share music with her friends and family for the first time. Despite it not being under the best circumstances, Rachel’s music she has been studying throughout her undergraduate degree will finally reach new ears.