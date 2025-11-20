media release: Rachel Drew is a singer-songwriter from Chicago, celebrated for her soulful voice and catchy, self-penned tunes that blend pop, rock, folk, and retro soul. Her latest album, Old Sky New, was recognized as one of the 13 Best Chicago Albums of 2024 by the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ/Vocalo-NPR. Rachel’s music has been featured on NPR’s Great American Folk Show and WFMT’s legendary Midnight Special program. Alan Harrison of The Rocking Magpie writes of Rachel’s latest album, “There’s something of a hint of Dusty in Memphis, minus the strings here; as Rachel has a similar breathy and pearlescent voice that reels you in... the arrangements are pure Laurel Canyon at its height when Linda Ronstadt and Mama Cass could do no wrong.”