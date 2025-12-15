media release: Actress and comedian Rachel Feinstein is a favorite among fans and fellow comedians alike. Named one of Variety’s “10 Comics To Watch” of 2024, her Netflix standup special Big Guy premiered in May 2024 on the streamer’s list of Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. where it remained for over a week. The hour invites viewers into Rachel’s delightfully chaotic life as the wife of a firefighter, a mother, and a comedian. In the words of her 3-year-old daughter, “my daddy’s a hero and my mommy’s sarcastic.” Rachel explores her marriage to a first responder who is also married to his firehouse family and unpacks what it’s like to navigate emotional intimacy with someone whose job it is to save people’s lives. Chock full of her signature “amazing impersonations” (Vulture), Big Guy endears us to the loveable hodgepodge of characters in Rachel’s world.

Feinstein appeared on Comedy Central’s hit series Inside Amy Schumer and she won a WGA Award for “Best Comedy/Variety Sketch Series” for her work on the most recent season of the show on Paramount+. She was featured on Comedian Colin Quinn’s HBO pandemic special Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show as well as comedy superstar Chris Rock’s feature film Top Five. Her half hour special premiered on Netflix’s hit series The Standups and her first hour special Only Whores Wear Purple premiered on Comedy Central.

Feinstein was featured alongside Amy Schumer in Hulu’s hit series Life & Beth and she recurred on Amazon’s critically acclaimed Steven Soderbergh series Red Oaks as well as Judd Apatow’s HBO comedy Crashing. She also appeared in the role of “Anne Frank” in Netflix’s Historical Roasts.

On the big screen, Rachel was seen in the feature films Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty. She has also lent her voice to Adult Swim’s Venture Brothers and the phenomenally successful GRAND THEFT AUTO video game franchise. She is a fan favorite on the latenight circuit with multiple appearances on HBO’s Last Week Tonight, CBS’s The Late Late Show with James Corden, and NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.