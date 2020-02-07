press release: A unique fashion show experience where nothing is for sale, but everything can be rented! As part of an Art Gallery Opening Reception party for Rachel Frank’s exhibit on February 7, models will showcase her one-of-a-kind couture designs worn in her displayed gallery works that are all available for rental.

Want to look like a million bucks without spending it? Need a gown or a super cool accessory to tie together a look for an event or party but don’t want to spend a fortune for something you’ll only wear once? Now is your chance!

Doors open at 4:00PM February 7, at Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, Fitchburg. The fashion show will begin promptly at 7:00PM with reception following. Raffle prizes. Free to the public, 21+