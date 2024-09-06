Rachel Imsland, Kevin Kiley, Helen Klebesadel-reception

"Landscape," 9/6-10/26, Carnelian Art Gallery (reception 5 pm, 9/6). Hours: noon-4 pm Thursday, noon-6 pm Friday, 10 am-4 pm Saturday-Sunday.

media release: Our next show, “Landscape” is shaping up to be another amazing experience that you will not want to miss. The show will feature watercolors, oil paintings and pottery by Helen Klebesadel, Kevin Kiley and Rachel Imsland. Our opening is all set for Friday, September 6th and is sure to be another amazing evening or art and celebration. Hope to see you there!