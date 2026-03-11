Rachel is Kozi, The Night Painters, Flying Fuzz

× Expand courtesy Rachel is Kozi Rachel is Kozi pause for a photo on stage. Rachel is Kozi

media release: Music is magic. With songs to heal the collective, Rachel is Kozi has been touring nationally since 2024 when their first record, Lifecycles, debuted. Rachel Kozinski on guitar and vox, Nick Monte on trumpet, Mike Cortina on drums and Tito Gomez on bass.

Indie rock band The Night Painters is based in Madison, Wisconsin, but it started as a Seattle project in 2018. Inspired by the PNW’s existential gloom that birthed the likes of Death Cab for Cutie and Built to Spill, childhood friends Al Knox (vocals, guitar) and Seth Young (vocals, drums) teamed up with Meg Knox (vocals, bass) to write and perform memorable music that prodded at life’s most complicated questions. Their time in Seattle culminated with their debut album, Psychopaths Anonymous, that explored a series of characters grappling with the human condition.

In 2019, the members relocated to different areas of the country, putting the band on a brief hiatus. The project was brought back to life in 2021 with The Party People EP, a collection of depressing party songs that were written and recorded over the Internet. Later that year, Seth joined Al in Madison, and the two began performing in the area. They also wrote, recorded, and produced an album in 23 hours during the transition into Daylight Saving Time, a project they aptly titled Saving Daylight.

​Life struck for a second time, and, with the band scattered across the country yet again, Al connected with local legends Harry Hochwarter (bass) and Luke Stanton (drums) who have helped The Night Painters maintain a footing in Madison’s live music scene. In late 2024, the band released their sophomore album Fence of Perfect Lines, which explores life’s trajectory and whether there’s anything we can do about it.

Flying Fuzz is heavy metal from the heart of Wisconsin. Est. 4/13/16