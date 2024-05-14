Rachel Khong
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Real Americans begins at the precipice of Y2K in New York City when Lily Chen, an only child of scientists who fled Mao’s Cultural Revolution, and Matthew, the heir to a vast pharmaceutical empire, fall in love. Flash forward to 2021, where 15-year-old Nick Chen, living with his single mother Lily, sets out to find his biological father — a journey that threatens to raise more questions than it provides answers.
Info
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Books, Wisconsin Book Festival