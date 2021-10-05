Rachel Reese, Albina Khaliapova & Eduard Teregulov

UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

media release:  Violinist Rachel Reese is joined by guest artists Albina Khaliapova and Eduard Teregulov. Rachel completed a Bachelor of Arts in performance at Belhaven University and Master of Music at Louisiana State University and is now a doctoral student under the tutelage of David Perry. 

