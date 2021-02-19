ONLINE: Rachel Riese
Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via YouTube.
media release: Rachel Riese – Viola recital
Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.
Rachel Riese, viola
Micah Behr, piano
Mercedes Cullen, violin
Hannah Kasun, cello
Soren Davick, bass
Shuk-Ki Wong, piano
Program
Unaccompanied Cello Suite No. 6 in D Major (transposed to G Major), BWV 1012
Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)
Allemande
Viola Concerto, Sz. 120, BB 128 Béla Bartók (1881-1945)
I. Moderato
II. Adagio religioso
Rachel Riese, viola
Micah Behr, piano
Capriccio for Solo Viola Op. 55 (Op. Posth. 9) “Hommage à Paganini”
Henri Vieuxtemps (1820-1881)
Sonata in E-flat Major, Op. 120, No. 2 Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)
I. Allegro amabile
II. Allegro appassionato
III. Andante con moto
Rachel Riese, viola
Micah Behr, piano
Piano Quintet in A Major, Op. 114, D 667 “Trout” Franz Schubert (1797-1828)
IV. Thema – Andantino – Variazioni I-V – Allegretto
Mercedes Cullen, violin
Rachel Riese, viola
Hannah Kasun, cello
Soren Davick, bass
Shuk-Ki Wong, piano
……….
Violist Rachel Riese, originally from Kenosha, Wisconsin, is a senior undergraduate studying viola performance, linguistics, and German. She studies with Sally Chisholm of the Pro Arte Quartet, and is the violist of Solana Quartet and the Perlman Piano Quintet.