ONLINE: Rachel Riese

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via YouTube.

media release: Rachel Riese – Viola recital

Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.

Rachel Riese, viola

Micah Behr, piano

Mercedes Cullen, violin

Hannah Kasun, cello

Soren Davick, bass

Shuk-Ki Wong, piano

Program

Unaccompanied Cello Suite No. 6 in D Major (transposed to G Major), BWV 1012

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Allemande

Viola Concerto, Sz. 120, BB 128 Béla Bartók (1881-1945)

I. Moderato

II. Adagio religioso

Rachel Riese, viola

Micah Behr, piano

Capriccio for Solo Viola Op. 55 (Op. Posth. 9) “Hommage à Paganini”

Henri Vieuxtemps (1820-1881)

Sonata in E-flat Major, Op. 120, No. 2 Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

I. Allegro amabile

II. Allegro appassionato

III. Andante con moto

Rachel Riese, viola

Micah Behr, piano

Piano Quintet in A Major, Op. 114, D 667 “Trout” Franz Schubert (1797-1828)

IV. Thema – Andantino – Variazioni I-V – Allegretto

Mercedes Cullen, violin

Rachel Riese, viola

Hannah Kasun, cello

Soren Davick, bass

Shuk-Ki Wong, piano

Violist Rachel Riese, originally from Kenosha, Wisconsin, is a senior undergraduate studying viola performance, linguistics, and German. She studies with Sally Chisholm of the Pro Arte Quartet, and is the violist of Solana Quartet and the Perlman Piano Quintet.