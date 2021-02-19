ONLINE: Rachel Riese

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via YouTube.

media release: Rachel Riese – Viola recital

Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.

Rachel Riese, viola

Micah Behr, piano

Mercedes Cullen, violin

Hannah Kasun, cello

Soren Davick, bass

Shuk-Ki Wong, piano

Program

Unaccompanied Cello Suite No. 6 in D Major (transposed to G Major), BWV 1012

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Allemande

Viola Concerto, Sz. 120, BB 128 Béla Bartók (1881-1945)

I. Moderato

II. Adagio religioso

Rachel Riese, viola

Micah Behr, piano

Capriccio for Solo Viola Op. 55 (Op. Posth. 9) “Hommage à Paganini”

Henri Vieuxtemps (1820-1881)

Sonata in E-flat Major, Op. 120, No. 2 Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

I. Allegro amabile

II. Allegro appassionato

III. Andante con moto

Rachel Riese, viola

Micah Behr, piano

Piano Quintet in A Major, Op. 114, D 667 “Trout” Franz Schubert (1797-1828)

IV. Thema – Andantino – Variazioni I-V – Allegretto

Mercedes Cullen, violin

Rachel Riese, viola

Hannah Kasun, cello

Soren Davick, bass

Shuk-Ki Wong, piano

……….

Violist Rachel Riese, originally from Kenosha, Wisconsin, is a senior undergraduate studying viola performance, linguistics, and German. She studies with Sally Chisholm of the Pro Arte Quartet, and is the violist of Solana Quartet and the Perlman Piano Quintet.

Info

Music
608-263-5615
