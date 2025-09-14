media release: Rachel Scanlon is an LA based stand-up comedian, host, writer, and podcaster from Minnesota. She is the co-host of the podcast and nationally touring live show TWO DYKES AND A MIC. Most recently, you’ve seen Rachel on DON’T TELL COMEDY, STRAIGHT UP, STAND UPon Just For Laughs’ digital platform, and Comedy Central. Her critically-acclaimed hour specialGAY FANTASY was released in June. She is currently on a sold-outtour throughout the US performing her hour.