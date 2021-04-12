ONLINE: Rachel Wood

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic

media release: Rachel Wood – Clarinet recital

Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.

Originally from the valley of Northern California, music has brought Rachel Wood to the Midwest. After earning her bachelor’s degree at the University of Colorado–Boulder with Daniel Silver, she left to pursue her master’s degree in clarinet performance at the University of Wisconsin–Madison with Alicia Lee.

While in her undergraduate degree, she developed a passion for chamber and contemporary music, one that continues to grow during her time at UW – Madison. Rachel also finds fulfillment in discussing music and clarinet with middle and high school students and working as a teaching assistant with the UW Marching Band. She is excited for the opportunity to present her final recital before graduating in the spring!

This live stream is being produced in Collins Recital Hall at the Hamel Music Center, a venue of the Mead Witter School of Music at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.