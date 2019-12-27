Racial Equity and 2020 Wisconsin Forum and Afropolitan Gala

press release: Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination, Inc. promotes empowerment and self-actualization for our children, youth and families through exposing them to their rich history and the vast contributions of Black people in American and the Africa Diaspora. On Friday, December 27, 2019, we will host A Community Forum and Afropolitan Gala at the Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club, 1 West Dayton Street, Madison, Wisconsin beginning at 5:30 p.m. Kujichagulia MCSD in a 501C3 nonprofit organization

The Forum will begin at 5:30 p.m. and its theme will be, Racial Equity and 2020 Wisconsin – Black Alienation and Marginalization. Invitations have been extended to Representative David Crowley, Representative Stubbs Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus, Alexia Sabor, Chris Walton, and Ben Wikler from the Wisconsin Democratic Party; Andrew Hitt and Khenzer Senat from the Wisconsin Republican Party to participate as panelists. Invitations have also gone out to Senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin, Governor Tony Evers, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, County Executive Joe Parisi and Mayor Sayta Rhodes-Conway, the Honorable Gwendolyn Moore, and Mark Pocan to serve as contributors. The goal for the Forum are to create a nonpartisan space for a "community conversation" with Black and African Americans to identify common issues, build upon our collective voice, and call to action with regard to the impact intentional or unintentional of political, economic and social racial inequity influenced by laws, allocation of funding, and marginalization.

At 7:00 p.m., the Afropolitan Gala a night of elegant celebration of Black Resilience (after-five attire). The evening will open with a Kwanzaa Ceremony followed by an opportunity to honor the legacy of four women of courage, faith and resilience. Dr. Virginia Henderson, Addrena “SupaGram” Squires, Dr. Fannie Frazier-Hicklin and Mother Jacqueline Wright; live performances by local gifted artists such as, Roderquita Moore-Ward, Jesse Lester, Alex Lodge, Prenicia Clifton, Rick Flowers, and Rob Dz; dancing with music by DJ Delirious; along with a wonderfully planned soul food buffet and good fellowship in a festive Afrocentric atmosphere.

Sponsorship Levels: Ujima Sponsor $1000– recognition in all event advertising; website and social media presence, signage at event, logo in event program, emcee podium recognition and 2 event tickets. Ujamaa Sponsor $1500 - recognition in all event advertising; website and social media presence, signage at event, ad in event program and emcee podium recognition and 4 tickets. Table Sponsor $750– (to cover complimentary tickets for community members, students and awardees; goal 6 tables) recognition in all event advertising, website and social media presence, signage at event, logo in event program, emcee podium recognition and 1 event ticket. Individual ticket prices: $50 individuals; $75 per couple; $550 per table.

For additional information, please visit our website or Facebook pages, call, text or email. www.kujimcsd.org, kujichaguliajuneteenth@gmail. com, 608.616.0279 or https://www.facebook.com/ KujichaguliaMadison/ .