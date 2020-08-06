ONLINE: Racial Equity In Madison Music

press release: A Virtual Teach-In On Racial Equity In Madison Music

https://www.facebook.com/events/2793823197520154/

In 2018 the city of Madison created a task force to address systemic racism and inequities in our music community. The group is led by Hip Hop artist and Madison activist, Rob Dz and Karen Reece, president of the Urban Community Arts Network - UCAN

Join Rob and Karen for a LIVE TEACH-IN and community conversation about the report and learn strategies to implement the change needed to create and sustain a local music scene that benefits everyone.

READ THE REPORT HERE:

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/58f7f35e9f745630b6952af8/t/5ee8ddebfb9c756767df9120/1592319470180/TFEME_report.pdf

** PARTICIPATE **

by submitting your questions before the event here: https://forms.gle/aJYH4AsF64xg2SLN9 or during the event via the chat.

The first 100 people can register to join on Zoom. the event will also livestream to UCAN's Facebook page. REGISTER in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_r6uY1N7YTPOHS5UWLdnUYQ

_________________

How are things different right now without live music venues open in operation?

How will the Black Lives Matter movement help the music scene grow?

How can Madisonians create the change we want to see?

This event is sponsored by WORT FM, Tone Madison and Coney Island Studios